Konawa author publishes first novel, 'Sold to the Highest Bidder'

Oklahoma author Lisa Leigh Miller recently published “Sold to the Highest Bidder.” Though it is Miller's first book, she said it has been a long time in the coming.

“For as long as I can remember, people have told me I should pen my story,” she said. “I laughed it off, never taking it seriously. I never really thought anyone other than my close friends would care to hear it. But the Lord eventually changed my heart and helped me realize people do, in fact, need to hear my story so they too can find the hope and healing I have found in Christ.”

“Sold to the Highest Bidder” begins in 1966, when a 2-year-old girl hitchhiking across two countries with her father was sold on the black market following her father's incarceration.

“With no mother, and a father who was a career criminal, she faced many challenges, but none so great as a childhood riddled with abuse and the loss of her daughter to a sudden illness,” a description of the book reads. “This little girl who had been buried in heartache with a lifetime of suffering began to emerge and rise from the ashes as the woman God created her to be all along.”

Miller said it took her about a year to write the book, though she knew the title five years before she was ready to begin writing.

Miller said she is a wife, mother, pastor, author, vocalist and musician. She has led women in ministry, mentored survivors of abuse, counseled bereaved parents, worked as a CASA volunteer, and become a licensed pastor and certified in the prevention and intervention of human trafficking.

She has been keynote speaker at women's Christian retreats and spoken to other groups, especially in the Seminole area. She added that she is available to speak with churches and other groups, as well as to do book signings.

Now that she has published her first book, she said she would like to follow it up with another one.

“It will be a book to help the readers walk through steps of faith to find healing from their deep heart wounds along with scriptures to pray and stand on throughout the process,” she said.

“Sold to the Highest Bidder” is available on Amazon.com and at participating bookstores.

For more information about Miller or her book, visit www.LisaMillerMinistries.com.