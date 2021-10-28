Longmire novelist plans virtual visit to McLoud group Nov. 16

The Shawnee News-Star

Novelist Craig Johnson will be a live video guest of McLoud Area Writers Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. According to Wikipedia Johnson has written 15 novels, two novellas, and many short stories featuring Longmire. In 2012 Warner Horizon adapted the novels for a television series.

McLoud writer Lynn Jarrett will introduce Johnson.

Attendees are asked to arrive at McLoud Public Library Paul and Ann Milburn Room by 6 p.m. so everyone can be in place when Johnson addresses the audience.

Visitors to the group are welcome to attend, but masks or social distancing is encouraged. Johnson will be introducing his latest novel and will answer questions.

McLoud Area Writers Group meets at the McLoud Public Library to encourage writing and publishing. For questions or to be added to a FB page for the group, call 405-264-3510.