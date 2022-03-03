Review of SLT's 'August: Osage County'

Bill Hagen

Editor's Note: News-Star contributor Bill Hagen offers this review of Shawnee Little Theatre's August Osage County, with shows set at 7 p.m. March 3, 4 and 5. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the box office at 405-275-2805 from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Responding to the play’s announcement on Facebook, one respondent said he thought “August: Osage County” might be a bit “risqué” for Shawnee.

I wondered the same thing myself, when I saw it on the schedule. After all, Shawnee Little Theatre is best known for tightly choreographed, crisply acted comedies and musicals. And “August…” is anything but.

It’s “risqué” in the sense of being daring, carrying risks. It’s got language that will burn some ears, constant drinking, pill popping, and plenty of personal slams. It may take place in Oklahoma, but it’s not the Waltons.

What we have is what Tracy Letts experienced in his grandparents’ house. Far as I can tell, his own parents, novelist Billie Letts and actor Dennis Letts, are not depicted in the play. In fact, he dedicated the play to his father and cast him as the patriarch, Beverly Weston, in both the Chicago and New York productions.

Letts portrays massively dis-functional relationships, all brought to a simmer and then a boil when the family has a reunion on the occasion of Beverly Weston’s funeral. At the center of the tumult is Violet, the wife, now the matriarch of the family, played by Rebecca Fry. She is a powerhouse of emotions and nasty truth telling, releasing demons into the room. She so establishes her dominance that she casts a mood on the others, even when she is simply standing on the second floor landing.

Like mother, the daughter, Barbara Fordham, played by Nicki Sherman, can only keep her cool for so long. Great explosion finally when she announces, “I’M RUNNING THINGS NOW!” So she does, for a few scenes.

The other adult women in the play orbit around the two main contenders. I particularly liked Karla Kelly as Violet’s sister, trying to stage-manage relationships while disdaining her middle-aged son and holding a secret that finally ignites on stage. Her husband, Charlie, humorously played by Preston Fry, tries to moderate her impulses and calm her so he can live in his television world. Then there’s Karen Weston who, at age 40, thinks she’s finally found her man. Amy Jennings plays her as so desperately confident that it takes us time to work up much sympathy when her world starts to fall apart.

These four women vie for attention and control in their scenes. The rest of the characters, enter, are dealt with, and exit, competent in their supporting roles. You feel you know these people and yet you don’t—familiarity and the element of surprise, sometimes quite funny.

All praise to Director Scott Bartley for putting the people and the pieces together for a powerful and satisfying performance. I especially appreciated the rhythm and tempo of the speeches. Well mounted! This is one of the best things that Shawnee Little Theatre has done, to my mind.

Bill Hagen is a retired OBU professor. He lives in Shawnee with his cat. Contact him at billha47@hotmail.com.