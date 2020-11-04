3 Things to Do: Nov. 6-8

Halloween is behind us, but that just means it's time to gear up for fall and winter activities as the holidays approach. Many events have had to make adjustments because of the ongoing pandemic, but there's still plenty to do this weekend! Here are three things going on around Shawnee.

1. Get your turkey dinner a little early: South Rock Creek School, 17800 South Rock Creek Road, will have its annual turkey dinner and fundraiser Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Because of the pandemic, meals will be curbside pickup/drive through only. Meals will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, Jello salad, a roll and cranberry sauce. There will be no desserts or drinks this year, and meals will be served fully cooked, cold, and able to be reheated at home. Serving sizes for two, five or ten people are available, and meals are first come, first served with only 2,500 servings being sold this year. No tickets will be sold at the door.

2. Take part in a virtual event at the local library: The Pioneer Library System is offering a few options for things to do. Friday, there will be a virtual Minecraft Online program for children from 4 to 5 p.m. Or teens can participate in a Dungeons and Dragons virtual program from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Participants a can take part in a one-shot session of fifth edition Dungeons and Dragons, with a new adventure occurring each week. Players must bring a prepared character. Registration is required and can be completed online at http://pioneer.libnet.info/events?t=Virtual&r=thismonth

3. See what treasures you can find at the flea market: Two Sisters Flea Market will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check it out and see what you can find!