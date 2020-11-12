Toy drive, Santa photos to benefit local non-profit

Some Shawnee businesses are gearing up to spread Christmas cheer and to help one of the area’s non-profits at the same time.

Cuckoo Bird & Dashing T Boutique and Rachel Cleere Photography have teamed up to host Claus for a Cause to benefit Legacy Parenting Center.

There will be a toy drive Dec. 7 through 13, with discounts available at Cuckoo Bird & Dashing T Boutique for every new toy brought for the drive.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, Rachel Ervin with Rachel Cleere Photography will be doing photos with Santa. Ten-minute time slots with Santa are available, with packages starting at $40, and all proceeds from the photos will go to Legacy Parenting Center. To book sessions, which are by appointment only, go to www.RachelCleerePhotography.com.

Eats & Sweets will also be donating special treats for those attending photos with Santa.

Toy drive and Santa photos will all be at Cuckoo Bird & Dashing T Boutique at 1817 N. Harrison in Shawnee.

For more information, call 405-584-1491, email hello@rachelcleerephotography or go to www.RachelCleerePhotography.com and click on the Claus for a Cause link on the menu.

Legacy Parenting Center is a local non-profit organization that provides free parent education and resources in Pottawatomie County and surrounding cities.