3 Things to Do This Weekend: Nov. 13-15

This weekend, think about lending a helping hand to those in need or maybe taking in some art. Here are some of the things going on around Shawnee:

1. Appreciate the arts: Oklahoma's only incubator gallery, Community Art Gallery of Shawnee, will have an Autumn Exhibition show sponsored by the Shawnee Mall. It will begin Friday and continue through Sunday at the Shawnee Mall. Featured artists will include award-winning artist Karen O'Connor, Oklahoma author Jeff Provine, co-author of the Haunted Oklahoma series Charles N. Clark, author and published artist Angel Atkinson, and many more from the surrounding area. Social distancing and CDC guidelines, including the wearing of masks, will be in practice at the art show.

2. Adopt a pet: Forgotten Treasures Rescue adoptions will be at the Shawnee PetSmart store from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

3. Donate to a food drive: The Scouting for Food Drive of the Last Frontier Council will begin door-to-door food collection at 9 a.m. Saturday. Scouts canvass local neighborhoods to collect bags and boxes of non-perishable food to help Oklahomans during the winter. The scouts distributed door hangers Nov. 8, but if someone did not receive a door hanger and would like to donate, they can drop food off from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Market, located at 120 S. Center in Shawnee, or from 9 a.m. to noon at The American Legion, 533 W. Saratoga St. in Shawnee.