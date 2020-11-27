3 Things to Do: Nov. 26-28

You may want to sleep off the effects of turkey and football after Thanksgiving, but don't let that stop you from taking in some fun this weekend. Between shopping and events, there's plenty to do around Shawnee. Here are three things you might consider.

1. Go to the circus: Cirque Italia's Water Circus will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee. The first show was Thursday, but there are also showings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $10 and are available at cirqueitalia.com or by calling 941-704-8572.

2. Shop Black Friday: Several sales kicked off early this year, but there are still plenty of opportunities to be had this weekend. Don't forget to check out local businesses when you're doing your shopping. Just for a start, Savvy Bites will have curbside pickup and Facebook videos of sale items, while Wystle will offer gift wrapping and bow and tag making classes.

3. Go to the speedway: Outlaw Motor Sports will have a Turkey Shootout Friday and Saturday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. General admission is $10 for adults, $6 for those 60 and older and for children ages 6 to 13, and free for children 4 or younger. For more information, visit www.outlawmotorsports.net/home.html