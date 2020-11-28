Shawnee Senior Happenings: December calendars ready

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! December is almost here, and our December calendars are ready! If you would like to stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell, you can pick one up. Otherwise, just give us a call at 405-878-1528, and we would be happy to mail or e-mail you a copy.

On Tuesday, December 1, there will be a Medicare informational table available. There are many options within Medicare, some even at no or low cost, so you can ensure you have the coverage you need at the best price. The deadline to enroll in Medicare is December 7, so take time to explore your options and have your questions answered.

Beginning this week, our Chair Fitness classes with Angie will meet at the Senior Rec Center.

The Chair Fitness Stretching class will be offered on Monday and Wednesday, 10:00-10:45 a.m. In addition, the Chair Fitness Strength class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Both of these classes incorporate exercises which can be completed while remaining seated or by standing at the side of a chair for balance.

All of our fitness classes are designed for various fitness levels including beginners and are free for individuals aged 55+. The senior fitness program is supported in part by funds from the Title III Older American Act Grant facilitated by COEDD, the Central Oklahoma Economic Development District.

For a complete list of fitness classes and other activities please refer to our monthly calendars.

The Project Heart lunch menus are listed as well as other information. Project Heart continues to serve their meals on a drive-thru take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

Again you can stop by to pick your calendar up in person, or we can mail you one. Face masks are still required in all public spaces, and we strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.

Be sure to tune in mornings at 8:30 a.m. to listen to the “Mike in the Morning Show” aired on KGFF, located on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. You can also live stream the show and the focus on senior activities featured on Wednesdays.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!