3 Things to Do: Dec. 4-6

It's a gala weekend in Shawnee! The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art's annual gala, that is. Join in the virtual event to bid on some items you can give as Christmas gifts. Or check out the Two Sisters Flea Market for some unique gift ideas. For the younger crowd looking for something to do, the library is offering a remote Minecraft session. Here is more information about some of the things going on in Shawnee this weekend:

1. Attend the the MGMoA's virtual gala: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has gone virtual with its annual gala. “Bringing the World to Oklahoma: Italy” is this year's theme, and this year's event is free. Register at www.mgmoa.org/gala or https://handbid.app.link/mgmoa2020gala. The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday and includes an auction of items such as gift certificates to local restaurants, jewelry, paintings, handcrafted items, housecleaning, and more. Bidding will continue through 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5. There will also be a raffle drawing for a vacation in Cortona, Italy. Tickets are $25 each or $100 for five and can be bought at www.mgmoa.org/gala. The winner has three years to redeem, and the winner will be drawn at the end of Friday's virtual event. There is also an Italian dinner that can be ordered at www.mgmoa.org/gala, which will be prepared and picked up at The Owl Shoppe in downtown Shawnee. Those who are interested can choose between chicken or eggplant parmesan, along with salad, spaghetti, antipasto skewers, and tiramisu. For more information, call Tonya at (405) 878-5604.

2. Join in playing Minecraft remotely: The Shawnee Public Library invites kids to play Minecraft on their server from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday. Register with an email address or email htritz@pioneerlibrarysystem.org for the IP address. Anyone who wants to play must have purchased the Java version (must own a PC or Mac with Minecraft). Also, be sure to keep an eye on the library's calender at http://pioneer.libnet.info/events?t=Virtual&v=grid for information on this and other things offered by the library.

3. Search for unique Christmas gifts at the expo center: Don't want to resort to gift cards or mass manufactured gift baskets for Christmas presents this year? Hunt for unique gifts at the Two Sisters Flea Market, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.