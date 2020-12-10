3 Things to Do: Dec. 11-13

Christmas is just around the corner, and there are several things going on around Shawnee to get you in the holiday spirit. Whether giving back to the community, buying crafts, or making your own, here are some of the things to do this weekend.

1. Take part in Claus for a Cause: Some Shawnee businesses have teamed up for Claus for a Cause to benefit a local non-profit. Cuckoo Bird & Dashing T Boutique, located at 1817 N. Harrison in Shawnee, will be accepting toys for a toy drive each day through Sunday. Discounts will be available for each new toy brought in. Rachel Cleere Photography is also participating and will be offering 10-minute time slots for photos with Santa Sunday at the boutique, with packages starting at $40. Eats & Sweets is also donating treats for those attending. All proceeds from the photos will go to Legacy Parenting Center. Sessions are by appointment only and can be booked at www.RachelCleerePhotography.com. For more information, call 405-584-1491, email hello@rachelcleerephotography or go to www.RachelCleerePhotography.com and click on the Claus for a Cause link on the menu.

2. Check out a craft fair: Two Sisters Winter Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Admission is free.

3. Join in an Elf paint party: Coffee N' Crafts, 5 E. Main St. in Shawnee, will host an Elf Paint Party at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 and will include one 11x14 canvas and guided class, one stencil for words, one hot chocolate, and one cupcake. The staff and instructor will be masked, and seats will be spaced out with sanitizers and wipes on each table. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/elf-paint-party-tickets-131900125827