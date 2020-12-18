3 Things to Do: Dec. 18-20

It's the last weekend to get some shopping in before the Christmas holiday, and there's plenty to do in Shawnee. Support local businesses as they offer festive shopping opportunities, take part in the monthly block pARTy, or consider joining in a book discussion. Here are some of the things going on this weekend.

1. Take part in the Christmas Crawl: Businesses around Shawnee will be offering discounts and fun shopping experiences from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Wystle, at 1725 N. Kickapoo, will have a children's photo booth and Christmas caroling. MacArthur Creek, at 6 W. MacArthur, will have pop up booths, food trucks, live music, and even llamas and a photo booth with one free photo per family. Mainstream Boutique of Shawnee, at 1049 Vision Blvd. Suite 400, will have Brandi Abbott of OMC Cookies teaching a cookie decorating class, and there will be hot beverages and treats for participants. And Cuckoo Bird and Dashing T and First United Bank, 1817 N. Harrison, will have discounts and door prices, as well as refreshments.

2. Watch sketching demonstrations at a block party: The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with sketching demonstrations by Todd Jones.

3. Join in a book discussion: At 10 a.m. Saturday, a monthly book discussion group will meet for a virtual discussion with the Pioneer Library System. Registration with an email address is required, and a confirmation email will be sent with a link to join via Zoom. The group meets every third Saturday, and each month the book chosen for discussion can be obtained from the library – or even downloaded in e-book or e-audio form over OverDrive or Hoopla on the Pioneer Library System Homepage. Register or get more information at http://pioneer.libnet.info/event/4756555