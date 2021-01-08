3 Things to Do: Jan. 8-10

Bingo, bull riding, and more – not to mention a performance from “The King” at the Ritz - are options when looking for something to do this weekend in Shawnee. Here are some of the events planned for the next few days in the Shawnee area.

1. Experience a blast from the past at the Ritz: Travis Ledoyt will appear as Elvis Presley with a performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Historic Ritz Theater, 10 W. Main St. in Shawnee. Experience music from the 1950s and 1960s as LeDoyt portrays a Elvis in his prime.

2. Play Bingo: Saturday night Bingo will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Shawnee Post 16, 522 Saratoga St. in Shawnee. Organizers ask that participants keep bills to $20 or smaller.

3. See what's going on at the expo center: At the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, there will be bull riding all day Saturday, with a youth performance at 2 p.m. and a full performance at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 for all ages, or $18 for both performances. Also kicking off this weekend at the expo will be dog agility trials by Red Dirt Agility, beginning Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., and continuing into next week the same times Monday and Tuesday. Red Dirt Agility is an American Kennel Club located in the Oklahoma City. According to its website, the club's main goal is “to further AKC agility in the Oklahoma City metro area with agility trials, educational seminars, and demonstrations.” For more information visit http://www.reddirtagility.net/.