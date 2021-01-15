3 Things to Do: Jan. 15-17

Ever wanted an exotic reptile as a pet? Do you enjoy listening to live music, or perhaps showing your chops at some trivia? Then you're in luck this weekend. Here are some of the events planned for the next few days in the Shawnee area.

1. Check out some reptiles: The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center this weekend. Those who attend will have the chance to purchase exotic reptiles and pets. It will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale is open to the public and family friendly, and there will be concessions available both days. Get tickets at the door or online at https://herpshow.net/buy-ticket/reptile-show-in-oklahoma-city-ok/57/?fbclid=IwAR2-S01Fd5kQCFIMl6p3a7bXfbPTgiNT1FpnOHFuKzWMHqsqx3jE9oGsXek . Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

2. Listen to live music: Vince Van and the Outlaws will be performing live at the Brickhouse Saloon Saturday starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until 1:30 a.m. The Brickhouse Saloon is located at 113 ½ N. Bell in Shawnee.

3. Take part in a trivia night: There will be a trivia night at the Shawnee Country Club from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public. There will be teams of four to six people, and there will also be a movie playing for the children.