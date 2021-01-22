3 Things to Do: Jan. 23-24

There's plenty going on in the Shawnee area this weekend, from a painting party to a class to qualify for a handgun license. Here are some of the events available this weekend.

1. Paint some happy little trees: There will be a Bob Ross Paint Party at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coffee N' Crafts, 5 E. Main in Shawnee. Tickets are $25, and the class includes one prepped canvas, one snack, and one drink. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/bob-ross-paint-party-tickets-137279371295

2. Work on getting your handgun license: There will be a one-day SDA course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee Outdoors, 40960 Hardesty Road in Shawnee. Upon completion of the course, students will be eligible to apply for an Oklahoma Handgun License. According to an events listing on Facebook, the class “is designed to give students an understanding of the provisions to Oklahoma Laws relating to self-defense and understanding basic provisions of the Oklahoma Self Defense Act. In conjunction to these topics students will also learn how to safely use a handgun by learning handgun fundamentals, how to correctly fire a handgun, loading and unloading procedures, clearing malfunctions, as well as basic dynamics of ammunition and choosing the right ammo for your handgun.” Suggested materials to bring are a handgun (.45 caliber or smaller), eye protection, ear protection, 50 rounds of factory ammunition (no reloaded ammunition), pen or pencil, notebook paper, and a hat with a brim. Tickets can be purchased at www.oklahomaoutdoorsllc.com/events

3. Check out a swap meet: The annual Shawnee Thunderbirds Swap Meet will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Cooper Aviation Center, 2600 Airport Dr. in Shawnee. Admission is $5 for vendors and one table (bring your own tables), and $5 for each additional person. Each entry will receive a raffle ticket. Those ages 12 and younger will get free entry.