3 Things to Do: Jan. 29-31

Whether you want to get out and about in the community or take in a new experience from the comfort of your own home, there are multiple events going on in the area. Here are some of the events available this weekend.

1. Visit the museum – virtually or in person: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art's “Blessed Virgin: Images of the Virgin Mary” exhibit continues through Feb. 14. It features a variety of works featuring the Virgin Mary from the museum's permanent collection. The art is from Medieval to modern and is in a number of different mediums and styles, with numerous countries of origin. It's available to check out in person, where the museum has added safety measure such as limiting the number of people allowed in the gallery at one time and making hand sanitizer stations available. However, in order to make the museum more accessible during the pandemic, the exhibit can also be explored virtually. Search for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art on YouTube to take a 20-minute tour of the exhibit led by Curator of Collections Delaynna Trim. The museum is located at 1900 W. MacArthur and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for ages 65 and older, $3 for students and ages 6 to 17, and free for ages 5 and younger.

2. Support veterans at a swap meet: Each Saturday, the American Legion Auxiliary hosts a swap meet, with the proceeds going to help area veterans. Look through booths with crafts, jewelry, candles and more and get entered into a raffle for items donated by the various booths. Check it out from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 522 Saratoga in Shawnee.

3. Go to a livestock show: The Central Area Livestock Show is happening at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center through Saturday. The breeding gilt show will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the prospect steer show will be at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by the market steers and heifers, and then the market hog show at 10 a.m.