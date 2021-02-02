Calendar of events from Feb. 2

The Shawnee News-Star

February 2

Life Recovery Shawnee meets at 7 p.m. at Open Door Church of God, 1200 N. Tucker St. (one block north of Wallace) in Shawnee. If you are in recovery from addiction, divorce, emotional issues, etc., we’re here for you. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome. Contact Ty Thorpe at 405-833-7366 for more information.

The Senior Rec Center holds a free Tai Chi for Better Balance class with Cyndi from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. All fitness classes are designed for any fitness level. Anyone age 55+ is welcome.

The Shawnee Rec Department hosts a free Senior Pickle Ball for ages 55+ from 9 to 11 a.m. Enter through the Senior Rec Center doors to get checked in and gain access to the gym.

A Chair Fitness Strength class will be offered at the Senior Recreation Center at 10 a.m. Seniors age 55+ are invited to this free class.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a gospel singing time at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell in the Wood Room. Everyone is invited.

The Shawnee Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell will host a seminar providing tips on How to Google information using a smart phone or tablet. Seminar is at 2:30 p.m. and is free for anyone age 55+, but please register beforehand.

Evening Pickleball will take place from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium at 400 N. Bell. All ages are welcome, and cost is $3 per person unless you have a Pickleball Pass. For more information, please call 405-878-1528.

February 6

There will be a gun and knife show at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence in Shawnee. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Active duty and retired military with ID can get $2 off admission. Call 918-659-2201 for more information.

There will be a swap meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Auxiliary, 522 Saratoga in Shawnee. Proceeds go to help local veterans. To sign up for a booth, email americanlegionauxevents@gmail.com or call 580-510-9104.

February 7

There will be a gun and knife show at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence in Shawnee. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $10. Active duty and retired military with ID can get $2 off admission. Call 918-659-2201 for more information.