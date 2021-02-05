3 Things to Do: Feb. 5-7

Do you love trains or old cars? Or maybe enjoy skating? There are plenty of things going on around the area to keep you busy. Here are some of the events available this weekend.

1. Check out classic cars and memorabilia: OK Classics Classic Car and Memorabilia Auction will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at FireLake Arena. There will be vintage cars, oil and gas memorabilia, neon signs, and more. “Everything you can imagine from muscle cars to late models, including sometimes boats and bikes,” a Facebook post said.

2. Take a train ride: Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma (LOCO) will have a public train ride from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 29626 Lake Dr. in McLoud. The cost is $5 per rider, and masks are required for anyone over the age of 3.

3. Speed race at Star Skate: Star Skate will host a Star Skate Speed Race Competition (Mid South Speed League) at 6 p.m. Sunday. The inline and quad racing competition is open to anyone, and it is a points event for Mid South Speed League. Practice and relays are $5 and will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The doors open at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, with quad races beginning at 6 a.m. The price to race one event Sunday is $20, or $35 to race both inlines and quads.