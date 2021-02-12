3 Things to Do: Feb. 12-14

Valentine's Day is Sunday, and whether you're attached or single, there are plenty of things to do in Shawnee. Here are some of them:

1. Go to a fashion show and anti-Valentine's crawl: The Anti-Valentine's Day Black Heart Crawl will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and businesses all over town are joining in the fun. An art show will take place throughout the day at Shawnee Mall. Also at the mall, there will be a Gothic Fashion Show from 2 to 4 p.m., with one runway walk every 45 minutes. Following the fashion show, there will be a speed paint date mixer beginning at 5 p.m. Participants can pay $5 (with half off if they bring a picture of an ex and let the organizers tear it up) to speed paint and mingle with other singles, all while social distancing. Children can also bring Valentine's to be dropped in a mailbox, and there will be a drawing for a free painting session on Feb. 14. Several businesses around town are participating as well, offering deals or special Valentine's themed displays in their stores. Participating businesses will display a black heart in their window. Some of the participating businesses include Theopolis Social Club, Rosie's Coffee & Sweets, Brickhouse Saloon, Rialto Pizza in Shawnee Mall, Claire's Boutique, all of the hair salons in Shawnee Mall, and Coffee N' Crafts.

2. Attend a concert: OBU will host its 47th annual Concerto-Aria Concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Potter Auditorium, Raley Chapel. Musical performers will appear with a live orchestra to perform a repertoire from the great catalogues of instrumental concertos and opera arias. The community is invited to attend the free performance, though reservations are required. Make reservations online at https://www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/events.html

3. Participate in the arts: Coffee N' Crafts will have pot painting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 5 E. Main Street in Shawnee. The class includes one terracotta pot, one plant for the pot, one soda, and four chocolate-covered strawberries. Cost is $30, and tickets can be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-a-pot-tickets-139976171497?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2ODXR5KDfnhhReyNHnXN4cgkJN-nbl0nvC2u2ryqoTW3Aay5WtSlUwPfk