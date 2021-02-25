Oklahoma products: Vendor show planned Saturday at the expo

After a couple weeks of harsh, winter weather, things are warming up, and area residents who want to get out of the house for a while have one more event they can take in.

The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee will play host to the Merc Vendor Show this weekend.

“This show came about as a way to focus on showcasing Oklahoma handmade products,” Dayna Mooney with The Okie Merc said.

The show will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, and admission is free.

There will be more than 45 vendors present, and though Mooney said there are some direct sales, the focus is on Oklahoma products.

“Anytime we can showcase Oklahoma products, it's an opportunity for these vendors to get their product out in the public.”

Some of the items that will be available include farmhouse décor, hydro art, homemade baby clothes, boutique clothing for women and children, bath bombs, salsa, cutting boards, fresh pork rinds, wine, welcome porch signs and Easter items. There will also be a Girl Scout at the show selling cookies.

Mooney said they are planning to have another event in the fall and will announce it soon.

Attendees are asked to wear masks.

For more information, email theokiemerc@gmail.com.