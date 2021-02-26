5 Things to Do: Feb. 26-28

After a week of cold, snow and cancellations, its entirely possible area residents are eager to get out of their homes and find something to do in the area. Fortunately, there are quite a few things going on around Shawnee. Here are some of them:

1. Check out a vendor show at the expo: The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee will play host to the Merc Vendor Show Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be more than 45 vendors present, with many showcasing Oklahoma products, and admission is free. Some of the items that will be available include farmhouse décor, hydro art, homemade baby clothes, boutique clothing for women and children, bath bombs, salsa, cutting boards, fresh pork rinds, wine, welcome porch signs and Easter items. There will also be a Girl Scout at the show selling cookies. Attendees are asked to wear masks. For more information, email theokiemerc@gmail.com.

2. Give back to the community: Cargo Ranch will have a work day, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, to prepare for spring sessions. Help is needed with fence building, tree clearing, and heavy labor, so anyone who can bring work gloves an chainsaws is appreciated. Experience with limbing tree is a plus. It is asked that there be no pets present, and there will not be childcare available. Lunch is provided, so an RSVP is requested. Cargo Ranch is located at 8895 Coker Road in Shawnee.

3. Go to a fundraiser banquet: Red Bud Quail Forever Chapter and Quail Forever & Pheasants Forever in Oklahoma will have a Red Bud Quail Forever Fundraiser Banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at LakeSide Wedding Venue. Quail hunters, wildlife and upland bird enthusiasts are invited to an evening of dinner, live auctions, raffles, games and more. The groups hope to get youth involved in hunting and preserving habitat, and all of the fundraising money stays in the control of the local chapter. Pre-purchase tickets in advance to be entered into a gun drawing. Tickets can be purchased at pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Red-Bud-Quail-Forever-Banquet-46283

4. Enjoy some music: There are several opportunities to take in music in Shawnee this weekend. The Guitar Vault, located at 20 E. Ninth in Suite 110, hosts jam sessions every Friday at 7 p.m. The Watering Hole Saloon at 8803 N. Harrison will have a Rock n Roll show beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. And Brickhouse Saloon, at 113 ½ N. Bell, will have a benefit concert to help cover medical expenses for Richard A DeHaven Sr., who has been going through lung cancer treatments. The benefit concert will start at 4 p.m. Sunday, with live music from the Jeremy Fullbright band as well as an auction. All proceeds and bar sales will be donated to the cause.

5. Play come cornhole: M-Pact Baseball will host a day of fun with a cornhole tournament, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at 8300 N. Harrison in Shawnee. There will also be a 15 and under tournament. First and second place will receive a cash prize. Food and drinks will be available, and there will be a silent auction and raffle for your own custom boards. All funds raised will go to M-Pact Baseball players tournament fees and equipment costs. M-Pact's players are all local and play around the state and some out of state. Get tickets at www.mpactbaseball.com/event-details/m-pact-1st-annual-cornhole-tournament