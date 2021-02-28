Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center to host technology classes and more

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! February has been a very unusual month! Artic air blasts, ice, snow, wind chills, frozen pipes, power issues, water challenges, and record-breaking temperatures! My oh my! I hope things at your home are back to normal. After all of this, at least we get to finish off the month with warmer weather and lots of sunshine!

March starts on Monday, and our March activity calendars are ready. This month is bringing us lots of special events and programs, so you will want to check out the details for yourself! You can stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell to pick up your copy. Or if you’d like us to mail you one, just give us a call at 405-878-1528. Our calendars show all the activities and fitness classes that meet at the Senior Rec Center, as well as the Project Heart lunch menus which are currently served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

We will continue offering Technology 101 Appointments each Monday afternoon in March. We provide one-on-one tutoring on how to best use technology to help you in your everyday life. You bring your device, and we will do our best to assist you. These 30-minute sessions are free for anyone aged 55+, but you must have an appointment. Call 405-878-1528 or stop by for more information or to reserve your time slot at 1:30, 2 or 2:30 p.m. on Mondays.

In addition to these individual technology sessions, March will also bring a few more specialty technology classes to help you learn more knowledge on using specific devices or apps. On Tuesday, March 2, we will provide tips for how to use iPhones, and on Tuesday, March 9 we will focus on Android phone use. So, if you want to learn how to use your smart phone more efficiently, be sure to sign up for the appropriate class. Not sure which type of phone you have? No problem, just stop by our front desk with your phone, and we will get you signed up for the right session! Watch for more technology classes coming later this month!

Coming up this Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m. we will be hosting our next pool tournament. You have until Thursday, March 4 to enter this singles billiards tourney, played as a double elimination event. It is free for anyone aged 55+. You’ll find lots of friendly pool competition and good-natured humor, as bragging rights are up for grabs! Even if you don’t want to play, come on out to watch and cheer on your favorite player!

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we will celebrate March Birthdays all-day Wednesday, March 17. Stop by for free snacks, coffee, or iced tea at the Senior Rec Center, and be sure to wear some green! If you happen to have a birthday in March, you can add your name to our March Birthday calendar, which we keep from year to year.

Bingo this month will be on Friday, March 12 and March 26 at 1 p.m. Face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. We strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs.

Some of you know Bill Haley, since he has lead classes and study groups on and off for several years at the Senior Center. Bill teaches the complete Bible as a textbook, focusing on parables, prophecy, history, and geography. His passion as a Bible student from the age of 6 has led him to his current age of 82, and he still enjoys sharing about God’s creation and God’s message for the modern-day population. He was educated at Ambassador College in Pasadena, California, and is the founder and professor/pastor of the Janet Barnard Academy of Biblical History and Geography. Bill invites you to join him and others as they study the Bible together on both Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to one or both sessions!

Additional activities are coming your way this month at the Senior Rec Center, such as an Easter Wreath Making Class and an Easter Greeting Card Making Class. Our fitness classes and pickleball sessions will all continue, as well as Country Music, Quilting group, Crochet class, Gospel Singers, card games, and more! We will also be continuing our “Check and Chats” with OBU student nurses, which include blood pressure and other health checks.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you at the Senior Recreation Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.