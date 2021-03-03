Lions Club to host chili feast Friday, March 5

This week, the Lions Club will host its 17th annual Chili Feast.

The meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Salvation Army, located at Ninth and Union in Shawnee.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's chili feast will be curb-side pickup only.

Tickets are $7, and included with the chili will be bottled tea or water, cookies for dessert, and “all of the fixings,” including Fritos, crackers, onions, and cheese. Vegan chili will also be available.

Tickets are available from any Lions Club member or at curbside.

According to Amy Townsend with the Lions Club, money from the feast will help fund projects the club sponsors, including donating eye glasses to the community, diabetes awareness and hunger relief.

For more information, look for the Shawnee Lions Club on Facebook or go to www.shawneeoklions.org