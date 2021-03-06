SLT's long intermission ends: 'A Doll's House, Part 2' opens March 11

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Little Theatre’s long intermission due to COVID-19 will end this week when “A Doll’s House, Part 2” opens March 11 for a four-performance run at the community theater. For the first time in SLT history, the show will be offered at live performances as well as a recorded performance, via streaming. The SLT stage has been dark for over a year because of the long shutdown.

Live performances at SLT are March 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at shawneelittletheatre.com. The box office at SLT will be staffed for ticket sales March 4 and 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; March 10 through 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and March 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Season ticket holders from 2019-2020 will receive a $2 discount when purchasing tickets. Box office phone is 405-275-2805. Questions may be emailed to shawneelittletheatre@gmail.com.

Seating is not reserved. Less than 40% of the seating capacity will be sold to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required at all times. Doors for seating will open 30 minutes before curtain time. Ushers will seat individuals or groups to allow space between theater goers. The show is 80 minutes long with no intermission.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” is a reimagined sequel to the classic “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, written in 1879. At the end of the original, Nora Helmer walked out the door of her home and left her husband and children. Knowledge of the original play is not necessary to enjoy the sequel and experience the emotional chaos when Nora returns home 15 years later. “Part 2” is a Tony-nominated play written by Lucas Hnath.

Directed by Rebecca Fry, the cast includes Nicki Sherman, Scott Bartley, Jill Fry and Karla Kelly. The show has been staged with actors upstage, distanced from the audience.

SLT is also currently completing arrangements to stage “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” in June 2021. The musical is a sequel to last year’s highly successful “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” presented by SLT at the Ritz Theatre downtown.

Begun in 1967, Shawnee Little Theatre, Inc. is a non-profit community theater staffed totally by volunteers.