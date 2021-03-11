Car club to host 34th annual swap meet

The Almost Ready to Cruise Car Club will have its 34th annual swap meet March 5 and 6 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

The swap meet is open to the public and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a variety of transportation-related items. There will also be concessions available.

Vendors will be able to set up Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Booths are still available to rent, with a cost of $35 for a 10 by 10 space.

Ronnie Stackhouse, vice president of the club, said there will be anything from bicycles to oil cans, to all types of car parts for different cars, and they aim for the swap meet to be 75% automotive items.

“We have increased our space and can now offer inside spaces for all vendors and those selling vehicles,” a press release from the club said. “We have over 150 vendors from Oklahoma and surrounding states selling car parts and other auto-related accessories.”

The group took the swap meet over from another club in 1999, and they have kept it ever since, always scheduling it for the first weekend of March at the expo.

The car club is a non-profit group, so Stackhouse said the proceeds are donated to charities, including Santa Fest, Project Safe, Faith 7, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, and more.

The Almost Ready to Cruise Car Club has about 30 members. The club has traditionally engaged in car shows, cruise-ins and other types of activities, though Stackhouse said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lull in those types of events.

Members meet the first Thursday of every month at an area restaurant. Stackhouse said the club is accepting applications for new members, and the only requirement of the club is being “a car enthusiast.” He described the club as “laid back” and said after attending three meetings in a row, a person can be voted in to the club.

For more information about the swap meet or joining the club, contact Stackhouse at 405-380-8725 or Ronnie Drummond, president of the club, at 405-227-7388. To inquire about renting a booth at the swap meet, contact Drummond.