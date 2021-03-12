3 Things to Do: March 12-14

The second weekend in March is a great time to support the arts. The Community Art Gallery will be hosting a Spring Fling event, and Shawnee Little Theatre is ending its long intermission, performing its first play since February of 2020. There will also be a chance to hunt for unique items at the expo center. Here are some of the things going on in Shawnee this weekend:

1. Support community theater: Shawnee Little Theatre has finally ended its long intermission. The community theater will be presenting “A Doll's House, Part 2” this weekend. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required, and only 40% of the theater's capacity will be sold to allow social distancing. However, the performance will also be streamed online for those who can't make it to the theater in person. The play contains some adult language. Tickets can be purchased online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the SLT box office, 405-275-2805. Box office hours are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday.

2. Support local artists: Artists from Shawnee and the surrounding area will be at the Shawnee Mall for the Community Art Gallery: Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be all types of art, and participation in the CAG Art Project is encouraged.

3. Shop for unique finds: Junk Utopia will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and there will be vintage, repurposed, handmade, upcycled, boutique, rustic and one-of-a-kind vendors.