Bethel Band Boosters to host car show in April

Bethel Band Boosters will host the fifth annual car show fundraiser next month, and they've added a few things to the lineup.

The car show will be Saturday, April 10, in the gym parking lot at Bethel High School, 36000 Clear Pond Road.

Tamara Gilliam, secretary for Bethel Band Boosters, said they have added some games to make the event more fun for families.

Games will include a cake walk and chicken poop bingo. Winners at the cake walk will get to take home some sweet desserts, and winner of chicken poop bingo gets half the prize pot.

There will also be concessions available with foods, drinks, snacks and candy, and the jazz band will perform as well.

The event is free to the public for anyone who wants to check out the modern and classic cars on display.

Registration will be from 8 to 10 a.m., with awards announced at 1 p.m. and the show wrapping up around 2.

Awards will be given in several categories, including stock cars/trucks, modified cars/trucks, imports, street rods, classics, rat rod, kids favorite, 4x4, club participation, motorcycle (touring, cruiser, chopper, trike), best of interior, best paint and best of show.

Plaques will be given to the winners.

Pre-registration is available through March 23 for $20. Those who pre-register will get a free t-shirt. Registration after March 23 or the day of the event will be $25.

To register, call Nick Long at 405-434-9456.

Proceeds from the event go toward the band program at Bethel. Gilliam said some of the things they've helped with in the past include meals at competitions, purchasing music for performances, helping buy instruments, and helping fund a big trip every four years.

Tina Bridenstine is a reporter for The Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at tina.bridenstine@news-star.com. Follow her on Twitter @tbridenstine1