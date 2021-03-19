3 Things to Do: March 19-21

If you're in the mood for good food and good entertainment this weekend, you're in luck. Here are some of the things going on around Shawnee:

1. Watch a concert: OBU will present its Choral Pops Concert from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Potter Auditorium, Raley Chapel. The Bisonettes, Bison Glee Club, University Chorale and True Voice will celebrate the music of Disney's animated and live action films. The performance is free and the community is welcome, but reservations are required. Make reservations at www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/events.html

2. Go to a comedy show: Comedian, musician and armchair philosopher Chad Prather is bringing his “Am I Crazy” Comedy Tour to Shawnee this weekend. There will be shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Ritz Theater, 10 W. Main Street in Shawnee. Doors open at 6:30. The event is for ages 18 and older, and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketstorm.com/e/24744/t

3. Play burger bingo: Play Eat Local Shawnee Burger Bingo through April 7. When eating at participating restaurants, save receipts and turn them in with a completed “Black Out” Burger Bingo Card for an entry to win a $200 Visa gift card, or enter for a $50 gift card with five purchases on the bingo card. Locations include The Garage Burgers, Paul's Place Steakhouse, The Grandstand, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili's Bar & Grill, Boom-A-Rang, Sonic, Chick-fil-A, Freddy's Frozen Custard, Bar H Bar Branding Iron, Theopolis Social Club, Van's Pig Stand, Billy Boy BBQ and Firelake Golf Course Clubhouse Bar & Grill. Cards can be returned to Shawnee Forward at 231 N. Bell in Shawnee before April 7. A bingo card can be downloaded at shawneeforward.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Eat-Local-Shawnee-Burger-Bingo.pdf