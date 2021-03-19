Chad Prather brings comedy tour to Shawnee

The Chad Prather “Am I Crazy” Comedy Tour will be making a stop in Shawnee this weekend.

Prather's website describes him as a “comedian, musician and armchair philosopher.”

He has made appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze and MSN. Followers of social media might recognize him from his YouTube videos, many of them where he is clad in a cowboy hat and filming from inside his vehicle.

“Perhaps the most compelling quality Chad Prather possesses is his refusal to compromise the things he's most passionate about. From acting and comedy to music and motivational speaking, there doesn't seem to be a field in entertainment that Prather can't conquer,” his website says.

Prather also announced in 2020 that he would be running for governor of Texas, and shirts supporting Prather for governor in 2022 are among the merchandise for sale on his website.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Ritz Theater, 10 W. Main Street in Shawnee.

The event is for ages 18 and older, and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketstorm.com/e/24744/t

Watch Prather on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/ChadPrather1/featured or find out more about him and his comedy tour at www.watchchad.com/