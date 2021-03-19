OBU to present Disney Choral Pops Concert March 20

The Shawnee News-Star

Make plans now to attend a special performance of classic and contemporary Disney movie hits with OBU Music’s “Choral Pops Concert.”

The performance will take place Saturday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Admission is free but advanced reservations are required to maintain physical distancing. Seats may be reserved at okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

A group featuring the combined ladies from the Bisonette Glee Club and the University Chorale will perform “Eatnemen Vuelie” from “Frozen.” The Bisonettes will then perform “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.” Ava Roper and Allison Cope will follow with “When Will My Life Begin?” from “Tangled.”

The Bison Glee Club will then perform “I Have a Dream” from “Tangled.” The combined men from the Bison Glee Club and University Chorale will perform “Trashin’ the Camp” from “Tarzan.” Reinaldo Figueroa and Cason West will perform “Agony” from “Into the Woods.”

Harmony Dewees and Rachel Darvin will follow, performing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.” The University Chorale will then sing “Let it Go” from “Frozen,” followed by Lauren Brese with “He Mele No Lilo” from “Lilo and Stitch.”

True Voice will then sing “How Far I'll Go” from “Moana.” Zoe Burdess will follow with “That’s How You Know” from “Enchanted.” The combined choirs will join together to conclude the performance with “Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reserve your free tickets at okbu.edu/fineartsevents. A livestream will also be available on the Oklahoma Baptist University YouTube channel.

For more information about studying music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.