High School Juried Art Exhibition opens at Mabee-Gerrer

The MGMoA High School Juried Art Exhibition is now open to the public for viewing.

Over 41 students were accepted with over 70 pieces of art displayed. Students were accepted from Bethel High School, Harrah High School, Mount Saint Mary’s High School, and North Rock Creek High School.

The MGMoA is also bringing in a guest artist to judge the artwork, which will lead to four students winning third, second, first, and best of show ribbons with cash prizes. The prizes are sponsored by Shawnee Lions Club.

“I am very impressed with all the work these students are creating. They are all very skilled and we are very happy to exhibit all their work this spring,” says Manager of Education and Outreach Amber DuBoise-Shepherd.

The MGMoA would like to congratulate the students.

To see a list of the students that were accepted please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. This exhibition’s last day for viewing will be March 27.

The MGMoA is also providing a mini community art project with free art activities for visitors. Visitors can take some time to get creative and draw and sketch with materials provided, and contribute a small piece of art for a community art project, sponsored by the Junior Service League of Shawnee.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with an admission fee.

The MGMoA is limiting 10 individuals at one time in the gallery. Masks are required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee.

The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.