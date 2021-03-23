Burger bingo offers chance to win prize while eating local in Shawnee

For those who would like to support Shawnee eateries, OG&E and Shawnee Forward are sponsoring an Eat Local Shawnee Burger Bingo event through April 7.

Anyone who would like to participate can print out a burger bingo card and attach receipts from each participating business that is visited.

Those who check off all of the restaurants on the bingo card will have a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card. Those who get five purchases on their bingo card will be entered to win a $50 gift card. There will also be gift cards to participating restaurants that can be won.

Bingo cards can be returned to Shawnee Forward at 231 N. Bell and must be turned in before April 7.

Participating restaurants include The Garage Burgers, Paul's Place Steakhouse, The Grandstand, Buffalo Wild wings, Chili's Bar & Grill, Boom-A-Rang, Sonic Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Bar H Bar Branding Iron, Theopolis Social Club, Van's Pig Stand, Billy Boy BBQ, and Firelake Golf Course Clubhouse Bar & Grill.

Download a bingo card at shawneeforward.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Eat-Local-Shawnee-Burger-Bingo.pdf