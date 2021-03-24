Matthew West coming to expo center in April

The Shawnee News-Star

Five-time GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center with a special acoustic set of his Truth Be Told tour.

West is also a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (Artist) recipient, American Music Award winner, Billboard Music Award winner, K-LOVE Fan Award winner, and named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year among many other accolades.

In addition to his own recording career, he has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey and others, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their single, "Nobody," which features West. He was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award in 2019 for Casting Crowns' song, "Only Jesus," as a songwriter. West also co-wrote Jeremy Camp's multi-week No. 1 song, "Keep Me In The Moment."

Earlier this year, he released his new studio album, Brand New, which already produced the multiple-week No. 1 single, "The God Who Stays." During the COVID-19 pandemic, West has continued to host his weekly “Quarantine Quiet Time” from his home studio with his family, and he released two new songs that went viral: “Quarantine Life” and “Take Heart." In August 2020, he launched his official podcast, "The Matthew West Podcast."

Adding author to his list of accolades, West has written five books to date: Give This Christmas Away, The Story Of Your Life, Forgiveness, Today Is Day One and Hello, My Name Is. He is also passionate about providing hope and healing through the power of prayer and story. Along with his father, Pastor Joe West, they founded popwe, a non-profit ministry helping others to craft, share, and live a more meaningful life. Visit popwe.org for more information.

For additional information about the show, please visit shawneeexpo.org.