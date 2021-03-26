3 Things to Do: March 26-28

Whether you want to take in local talent or do some shopping, here are some of the things going on around Shawnee this weekend:

1. Go to a craft show: The Praying It Forward Oklahoma Craft Show will be at 329 N. Pesotum in Shawnee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 25 vendors and concessions provided by C3 Cross Connection Church Youth Group.

2. Participate in an open mic night: There will be an open mic night sponsored by Pott. Co. “The Meet Up” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 811 MacArthur in Shawnee. The event is free to attend, and those who go can enjoy artists from across the state or participate in lip syncing battles or try out hip hop lyrics or comedy material. Comedians, singers, poets, and musicians are welcome to showcase their abilities.

3. Attend a spring show: The Homegrown Spring Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 103523 S. 3410 Road in Meeker. The free event, hosted by Homegrown Design, will be a place visitors can shop for unique items for the home.