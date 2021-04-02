3 Things to Do: April 2-4

With Easter weekend, there will be plenty of church services, family dinners, and egg hunts to attend, but there are still plenty of other things happening as well! Here are some of the things to do in Shawnee and the surrounding area this weekend.

1. Support Oklahoma products: The 12th annual Made in Oklahoma Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Seminole. The event is free, and there will be craft, food and wine vendors from around the state.

2. Go to the races: Opening night for weekly points racing at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker is Friday. Sports mods, pure stocks, hornets, non-wing micros and winged sprint cars will be featured. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the races starting at 7:30. General admission is $13, while high school students and younger are $5 with a student ID, and children under 5 are free. The tailgate area is $60 per carload (with a maximum of eight people and only one ice chest per vehicle). Pit passes are $30 (or $10 for children 5 and younger).

3. Hunt for deals and for eggs: There will be an Easter event at Shawnee Trading Post & Flea Market in Shawnee, 7109 N. Kickapoo. Admission is free, and there will be a variety of vendors and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. An Easter egg hunt for children will begin at 11 a.m.