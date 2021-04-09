3 Things to Do: April 9-11

Whether it's arts, music, or muscle cars, there's plenty going on this weekend. Here are some of the things to do in Shawnee.

1. Support MGMoA and get some art: Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art's Off the Wall fundraiser will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a virtual event. Those who buy tickets have 30 seconds to select a piece of art “off the wall” when their ticket is drawn. There will also be a game of artwork bingo for additional prizes, where participants mark art off a bingo card as it's selected. To attend, reserve a ticket at www.mgmoa.org/off-the-wall or call Tonya at 405-878-5604. Tickets are $50. To increase the chances of getting a favorite art piece, tickets can be upgraded by paying $50 or $100 more. Random drawings begin with the upgraded $150 “Eat-my-Dust” tickets.

2. Enjoy some jazz: Bison Hill Jazz Festival is Friday at Raley Chapel in Potter Auditorium. High school band performances will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in the evening there will be an evening concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring Grammy-winning saxophonist Brad Leali and the OBU Bison Jazz Orchestra. Tickets are free, and reservations can be made at okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

3. Go to a car show: Bethel Band Boosters will host the fifth annual car show fundraiser Saturday at Bethel High School, 36000 Clear Pond Road. There will be concessions available, and there will also be a game of chicken poop bingo and a cake walk. Registration will be from 8 to 10 a.m., and awards will be announced at 1 p.m. Pre-register by March 23 to get a free t-shirt and the early price of $20. Registration after that or the day of will be $25. Call Nick Long at 405-434-9456.