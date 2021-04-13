Weekend event will bring princesses to Shawnee

Area children will have a chance to meet princesses this weekend, as Tecumseh's Magical Moments of Oklahoma and Shawnee's StreetView gallery are teaming up for a free event.

Magical Moments of Oklahoma will bring Belle and Snow White to greet people of all ages Saturday, April 17 at StreetView gallery, located at 9 E. Main in Shawnee.

There will be meet and greets with both princesses from noon to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Snow White will do a story time and sing along from 12:30 to 1 p.m., and Belle will do her story time and sing along from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to social distance and wear masks.

Brandy Morton, with StreetView, said it is a community gallery for local artists, where artists have a free platform to display their talents, including events that showcase musicians and theatrical performances.

“Each artist gets a sign made by Street View with artist signature and contact info,” Morton said. “Each artist has the opportunity to have a private meet/greet every 90 days.”

She added that StreetView has partnered with Magical Moments of Oklahoma to have a monthly themed event, with this month's being Belle and Snow White and next month's possibly being a Jedi event.

“Each month will change characters and activities,” she said, adding, “We love our community and we want to give back.”