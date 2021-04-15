Library job fair focuses on healthcare industry

Pioneer Library System

The Pioneer Library System invites those interested in a career in the healthcare industry to be part of the library’s Virtual Healthcare Job and Career Discovery Fair, taking place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

The event will be an opportunity both for prospective candidates to meet with organizations in the healthcare industry and even take part in virtual job interviews, as well as a chance to meet career education specialists. Multiple schools and organizations will provide information on their educational opportunities for those interested in a possible career in healthcare.

The program will take place via Zoom. Those interested in participating need to sign up in advance by registering with a valid email address, and they’ll be contacted prior to the event with more information about the specifics of accessing the Zoom call.

Participating employers for the Job Fair include OU Health Physicians; the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

Career education specialists at the event include Med Certs; MIO Dental Careers; and Oklahoma State University-OKC.

The list of participating employers and career education specialists will be added to in advance of the program date. Check the Events Calendar on the PLS website at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.com for the most current list of participating organizations.

For those participating in the Job Fair, the library can provide resume and cover letter assistance in advance. Email businessservices@pioneerlibrarysystem.org to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment.