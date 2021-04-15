Shawnee's Redbud Festival moved to Saturday

SEFF announced a schedule change for the Redbud Festival on its Facebook page.

The event, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Saturday.

It will kick off in front of the Shawnee Public Library with a free community meal of chicken, coleslaw and a role, which will start being served at 6 p.m. and continue as long as the 800 meals last.

Blackwater Smoke will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., and there will also be a bounce house, a food truck vendor that sells snow cones and drinks, and a few vendors set up selling items.

Any further changes due to weather will be posted on SEFF's Facebook page.