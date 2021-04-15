Spring brings Redbud Festival back to Shawnee

Spring is here, and with it comes Shawnee's Redbud Festival.

This year, the event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in front of the Shawnee Public Library.

According to Linda Brown with Safe Events for Families Shawnee, things will kick off with a free community meal of chicken, coleslaw and a roll being served starting at 6 p.m.

Blackwater Smoke will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., and Brown said there will also be a bounce house, a food truck vendor that sells snow cones and drinks, and a few vendors set up selling items.

There will be tables and chairs set up for those attending to listen to music, and Brown added they have spaced the chairs out to try to keep things socially distanced due to COVID-19, as well as keeping the event entirely outside.

“We're just hoping for good weather,” she said.

Anyone waning to know about possible changes due to weather conditions can follow the SEFF Facebook page for updates.