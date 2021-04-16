3 Things to Do: April 16-18

Spring is in the air, and there's plenty to do in Shawnee this weekend. Here are just a few of the things going on:

1. Meet princesses: Tecumseh's Magical Moments of Oklahoma and Shawnee's StreetView gallery are teaming up for a free event. Magical Moments of Oklahoma will bring Belle and Snow White to greet people of all ages Saturday at StreetView gallery, located at 9 E. Main in Shawnee. There will be meet and greets with both princesses from noon to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Snow White will do a story time and sing along from 12:30 to 1, and Belle will do her story time and sing along from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Those who attend are asked to social distance and wear masks.

2. Join a community event: This year's Redbud Festival will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in front of the Shawnee Public Library. Things will kick off with a free community meal of chicken, coleslaw and a roll being served starting at 6 p.m. Blackwater Smoke will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., and there will also be a bounce house, a food truck vendor that sells snow cones and drinks, and a few vendors set up selling items. Any changes due to weather will be posted on SEFF's Facebook page.

3. Go to a block party: The Arts @317, located at 317 E. Main, will host its own third Friday Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Special guests will include Kathryn Spurgeon, promoting her new book, and Bridget Moore, displaying her ceramics and screen prints.