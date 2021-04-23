3 Things to Do: April 24-26

There's plenty going on around Shawnee this weekend, whether it's enjoying concerts or taking advantage of the returning nice weather to do some shopping. Here are some of the things going on this weekend:

1. Support local musicians: OBU's Bisonette Glee Club and University Ringers will have a combined spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Raley Chapel's Potter Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Go to okbu.edu/fine-arts/events to make reservations.

2. Go to a concert: Five-time Grammy nominee Matthew West will have a special acoustic set of his Truth Be Told tour at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For more about the show, go to shawneeexpo.org.

3. Go to a craft show: The Market on the Meadows Vintage and Craft show is this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be vendors with home décor, wood crafts, metal art, glass art, furniture, vintage, antique, boutique, artisan foods, and other hand-crafted items. Admission is $3, and the show is located at 16505 Coker Road in Shawnee.