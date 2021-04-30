3 Things to Do: April 30-May 2

Whether it's shopping or entertainment, there's activities going on this weekend for the whole family. Here are some of the things going on this weekend:

1. Enjoy a play: OBU Theatre will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Shawnee Hall’s Craig-Dorland Theatre on the university’s campus in Shawnee. Tickets are now on sale online at okbu.edu/theatre. Adults are $12 and students are $5. Advance purchase is required as seats will be assigned in family/friend groups to maintain physical distancing.

2. Watch some racing: The Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker will have a free night beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The track is located on the north side of Meeker on Highway 18. Find more information on the official website, RedDirtRaceway.com.

3. Shop for antiques: The Land Run Antique Show will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence in Shawnee, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held indoors and will feature authentic antiques and vintage items.