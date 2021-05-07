3 Things to Do: May 7-9

Want to pick up some new dance steps? Or maybe gaze at some oil paintings? This weekend could be your chance. Here are some of the things going on in Shawnee this weekend:

1. Learn to dance: There will be a Latin Dance Night scholarship fundraiser at OBU from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Join in a night of Latin music and dancing, with free dancing lessons including the Salsa, Bachata and Merengue. Those attending can also watch Latin dance performances. Cost is $10 (free to OBU students). It is open to the general public, and no dance experience or partner is required. Masks are required. All proceeds will support business scholarships for black students. Find more information at www.facebook.com/events/228030329098530

2. Appreciate the arts: The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will open a Roberta Ugalde Exhibit Saturday through June 20. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with mask required and a limited number of people allowed in the gallery. Go to www.mgmoa.org for more information.

3. Go to a swap meet: There will be a swap meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Auxiliary, 522 Saratoga in Shawnee. Proceeds go to help local veterans. To sign up for a booth, email americanlegionauxevents@gmail.com or call 580-510-9104.