3 Things to Do: May 14-16

Whether it's dance, monster trucks, or music, there's plenty going on in Shawnee this weekend. Here are three things to do:

Enjoy live music: Edgar Cruz will perform live at Theopolis Social Club from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Theopolis is located at 419 E. Main in Shawnee.

Go to a monster truck tour: The All Star Monster Truck Tour will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. VIP early access to rides and the fun zone will open at 4 p.m., while general admission to the fun zone and rides will begin at 4:30. The fun zone track party opens at 6:30, and showtime begins at 7 p.m. Monster truck rides will be available before, during and after the event. There are a limited number of tickets available the day of the show, with adults costing $25 and children's tickets $15. Go to www.AllStarMonster.com for more information.

Watch dance performances: Grace Dance Center will present its 32nd annual dance recital, “The Show Must Go On,” Saturday at the Shawnee PAAC. There will be recreational classes and competitive solos, duets, and trios beginning at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., competitive teams, solos and duets will perform. The event is free to the public.