3 Things to Do: May 21-23

Summer is just around the corner, and there's plenty to do to keep busy as schools begin to let out and the days get longer. Here are a few things happening in Shawnee this weekend:

Go to a concert: Country artists Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will share the stage, performing at 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the show, or to buy tickets, go to shawneeexpo.org.

Enjoy a block pARTy: The Arts @317 is hosting its own Block pARTy from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Featured artist is painter Teresa Head. Featured author is Phillip Cimei promoting his book “A Perfect Religion, A Beacon of the True Kingdom of God.” This is a family-friendly event, and admission is free.

Cool off at the pool: Shawnee Splash opens for the season starting Friday. The water park is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with half price admission during twilight hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for age 3 to 17 and 55+, and free for anyone age 2 and younger. Season passes are also available. Find out more on the shawneeok.org website.