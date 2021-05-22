SLT’s 'Pippin' auditions May 26 and 27

Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre will open its 2021-2022 season with the classic 1972 musical “Pippin.” The show uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe to tell the story of young prince Pippin, son of Charlemagne from the early Middle Ages, who is searching for meaning and significance.

Auditions will be Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27, at 6 p.m. at SLT, 1829 Airport Rd. Those wishing to audition are asked to prepare a 30-60 second cutting of a musical-theater style song, as well as participate in a dancing audition.

Acting and additional callbacks will immediately follow auditions each day. All roles are open in the show with principal characters spanning a wide range of ages.

The ensemble requires physical activity and those auditioning should be able bodied and ages 16 years and up. Gymnasts, acrobats, jugglers and people with unusual performance skills are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals will begin the first week in August with production Sept. 17-25.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, the Tony Award-winning musical was revived and revised on Broadway in 2013.

Directing will be Trevor Mastin, with musical direction by Jeanne Swinney and choreography by K. C. Goldsby.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a totally volunteer community theatre celebrating its 54th year of productions in Shawnee.