3 Things to Do: May 28-30

Whether it's skating, getting crafty, or just enjoying good food and good music, there's plenty going on in Shawnee. Here are a few things happening this weekend:

Take in some music: Hannah Edmondson will perform live at Theopolis Social Club, 419 E. Main in Shawnee, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Make a craft: Participants can paint totes at Coffee N' Crafts from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be 18 spots available. Tickets, which are $30 per person, include one tote and guided paint instruction, one drink and one snack. Coffee N' Crafts is located at 5 E. Main in Shawnee. For more information, go to www.coffeencraftsok.com.

Go to a late skate: Star Skate in Shawnee will have an End of School Late Skate from 7 p.m to midnight Friday to kick off summer. Entry fee is $13 per person. Star Skate is located at 37303 W. 45th St. in Shawnee. For more information, go to StarSkate.com.