Artist to speak at Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art Friday

MGMoA

Roberto Ugalde will be speaking about his work at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee. This is part of the exhibit, Impressions of Nature: Roberto Ugalde. This event is free and all are welcome. Impressions of Nature continues through June 20.

Roberto Ugalde was born in Queretaro, Mexico. He has loved painting since he was a child. Roberto was classically trained in old master’s technique at the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) in Queretaro, Mexico. He emigrated to the U.S. In 1994. His current technique is dripping industrial oil paints on a horizontal board then manipulating it into these impressions of nature.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will resume normal hours in June. In addition, admission is free for June, July and August thanks to the generous sponsorships of the Ad Astra foundation, Avedis Foundation, St. Gregory’s Abbey, Rainbolt Family Foundation and BancFirst.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at 405-878-5300.