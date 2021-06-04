3 Things to Do around Shawnee: June 4-6

Looking for something to do in Shawnee and wondering who you're gonna call? How about the Ghostbusters. Or maybe snow cones at the raceway or art exhibits are more your speed. Whatever you enjoy, there's a wide selection of events happening in Shawnee this weekend. Here are a few:

Appreciate the arts: The Impressions of Nature: Roberto Ugalde exhibit at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art continues through June 20, and at 7 p.m. Friday, Ugalde will be at the museum to speak about his work. All are welcome to listen to Ugalde speak, and the event is free. Ugalde was classically trained in old master's technique at the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes in Queretaro, Mexico, where he was born. He emigrated to the United State in 1994. Ugalde drips industrial oil paints on a horizontal board and manipulates them into impressions of nature. The museum resumed normal hours this month, and admission is free through August. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays and is located at 1900 W. MacArthur. For more information, visit www.mgmoa.org.

Check out the local racing circuit: The Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker will have its Summer Sizzler event from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, and there will be free snow cones available. Dirt track racing happens every Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the track is located north of Meeker off of Highway 18. For more information, visit RedDirtRaceway.com.

Meet the Ghostbusters: Groov'in Records will present the OKC Ghostbusters from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday as the group kicks off its Fill the Ecto Toy Drive. There will be free Ghostbusters face paintings available, as well as discounts at Groov'in Records. The shop is located at 722 E. Independence in Plaza East, directly across from Save-a-Lot.