Red Earth Festival coming to the Grand June 12-13

The 35th annual Red Earth Festival is just around the corner, scheduled for Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort off of Interstate 40.

“Red Earth has matured into one of the most comprehensive Native arts events of its type, providing an outstanding opportunity to experience the unique and varied Native cultures that make Oklahoma unique,” the Red Earth website said. “Plus, the Red Earth Festival provides our guests the opportunity to purchase art from America's most talented Native Artists.”

Some of the activities at the festival include an art market and adult competition, lectures, demonstrations and a dance showcase.

The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

Art competition awards will be announced from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The art market will be open both days, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Lectures, demonstrations and activities will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. both days.

There will be a dance grand entry and opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as three sessions of dance showcases on both days – at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Admission for the festival is $25 per person for a two-day pass and $15 per person for just one day. Children ages 6 and younger get in free with an adult who has paid admission.

Tickets are available at the Grand Event Center Box office beginning at 8 a.m. June 12 and at 9 a.m. June 13.

According to the website,the annual parade and powwow have been postponed until fall of 2021.